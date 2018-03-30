Why This ITV Special Moved So Many Viewers To Tears

I am 28 and I have never checked my breasts, until tonight. Watching something like this actually makes you reaslies just how important something that takes just a couple of minutes to do, can be so life changing. #TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight— chantelle lawrence (@chaneylawrence) March 29, 2018
#therealfullmontyladiesnight ngl feel really empowered watching this. V emosh and it’s a celebration of women’s bodies for a good cause - kinda love— izzy (@IzzyKateWard) March 29, 2018
Feeling empowered this evening to love my body for what it is. Some of these women have had horrendous experiences. I look after myself with exercise and diet. i’m not a size 10 and never will b, but i am learning to love myself. Well done ladies. ?#TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight— vikki longman (@vikkilongman) March 29, 2018
That word cancer is the scariest. My mum died of cancer last month. It’s so so important to check yourself daily. Fair play to ALL those involved in this it’s such a good cause.. you really don’t know what’s around the corner. CHECK YOUR SELF ????#TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight— Kim???❤️?? (@Kimbles848) March 29, 2018
Ladies I salute , honour, and respect you , you have helped to save lives ,TQ from a survivor ♥️#TheRealFullMontyLadiesNight— Jo Malone (@JoMaloneMBE) March 29, 2018
I watched TFM Ladies Night thro tears of sheer emotion & admiration for you all ? Ashley choreographed an amazing original routine & you all looked so beautiful. Well done for overcoming your demons for a good cause. You are truly beautiful ????— Jude Jones (@JudeJ1954) March 30, 2018
The real full monty: ladies night was the most inspiring thing I have ever watched. Tears most the way through! #inspiring— Hayley Stevens (@HayleyStevens5) March 30, 2018