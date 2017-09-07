"I was diagnosed with breast cancer on my and Danny's six month anniversary. I met Danny at a bar called Iggy's in New York City when a mutual friend introduced us. Come to find out, we grew up 20 minutes away from each other in New England. To break the ice, he showed me his Eagle Scout card and jokingly asked me if I was impressed. I was instantly attracted to his sense of humor. The first few months of our relationship were indescribable. We spent a lot of time together exploring the city, bar hopping on the Lower East Side, and staying up all hours of the night talking. Then six months into our relationship I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 23. I lost my mother to breast cancer when I was four years old, so it truly was a living nightmare. The day I was diagnosed I texted Danny, whose office was only a few blocks from the radiologists office, and asked him to come meet me. I told him something was very wrong. He found me completely shocked, standing on the sidewalk in the pouring rain. For the next six months, he was my rock. He was there during my double mastectomy surgery, multiple rounds of chemo, and doctors appointments. While everyone else was walking on eggshells around me, he continued to treat me exactly the same - always making me laugh with his sarcastic comments and jokes just as he had before I got sick. It really helped having that sense of normalcy in my life. Danny is so strong and has an amazing way of controlling his emotions, so when everyone else in my life was freaking out, he was not. He was such an amazing support to my family as well - making small talk with them in waiting rooms for hours when they were stressed out and upset. He even bought me a new pair of running shoes in my favorite color purple when I was cleared to work out again. Now every year on my date of diagnosis, we both take work off and spend the day together walking around NYC and doing things we love. It's one of my favorite days of the year despite the fact that it's connected to something that was so traumatic. When you survive cancer, you learn to celebrate every moment you have with the people you love."

A post shared by The Way We Met (@thewaywemet) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT