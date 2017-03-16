This time, though, instead of getting sad about Jeremy’s disappearance, I tried to look at it objectively. Sure, he wanted a relationship, he got along well with his family, and he made me laugh. But did he check any of my other boxes? Not really. He bounced around from job to job, which is fine for a lot of people, but is a little too flakey for me. He moved cities a lot, which is tough for a girl who loves to travel, but never plans to live anywhere outside the tri-state area. Also, he seemed way too interested in just being a character in this column. (Which, well, is what he turned into — mission accomplished, dude.) In short, I didn’t want a relationship with this guy.