Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon After Speculation

@cynthiaenixon A mother An activist An advocate A fighter A NY'er A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote. To learn more, read about @cynthiaenixon or donate go to https://cynthiafornewyork.com/ Xx, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 29, 2018 at 6:43am PDT