Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon After Speculation

The real Sex And The City 3 is happening right before our eyes, but it sounds like there's going to be a happy ending. After some initial speculation that Sarah Jessica Parker was undecided about voting for former co-star Cynthia Nixon in her just-announced run for New York governor, she's cleared things up on Instagram with an enthusiastic endorsement.
"A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote. To learn more, read about @cynthiaenixon or donate go to https://cynthiafornewyork.com/. Xx, SJ"
This is a pretty undeniable thumbs up following a somewhat non-committal statement to Page Six through Parker's spokesperson Ina Treciokas.
“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls," she initially told the outlet. "I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”
But there's more to Nixon than Sex And The City, something that the candidate's wife, Christine Marinoni, made sure to stress at Nixon's campaign launch at NYC's Stonewall Inn on March 21.
"Some people think, what an odd occurrence that Cynthia Nixon, a celebrity, is running for governor, but for those of us who know her it makes total sense," said Marinoni. "Cynthia has a very keen sense of the type of world we should be living in and the type of New York she thinks we can and should have, and she's extremely smart, she's extremely strategic, she's really, really, really fierce, and when Cynthia gets into a fight, she's in it to win it."
And like a true Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker will be behind her all the way.
