But I think there was a little more to the tracksuits than meets the eye. Right now, Hammer is gearing up to promote two vastly different films (Sorry To Bother You, On The Basis Of Sex) and he is even set to star in a Broadway play, Straight White Men . He's got to leave the trackies in the past-ies because he is moving on with his life. Plus, at the time, the tracksuits were Hammer's way of subtly saying "F you" against the industry that robbed him of an Oscar nomination (this first video of him wearing the tracksuit is literally one of the greatest rebellions I have ever witnessed), and his way of letting the world know that he is, in fact, not Oliver. If you're gonna do a hard reset after an intense life event , then might as well make it comfortable.