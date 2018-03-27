Why Connie Britton's New Role Is So, So Perfect

There's something about being in the middle of a crime scene that seems to appeal to Connie Britton, who is set to star in Bravo's true crime anthology series, Dirty John. The series is based off of the articles and podcast by the same name from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard that became a massive pop culture sensation in the fall of 2017, Deadline reports.
Dirty John tells the harrowing real-life story of how a successful, wealthy interior designer in Orange County, Debra Newell (Britton), fell for a man named John Meehan, a "freelance anaesthetist," who turned out to be nothing like he claimed to be. Throughout the anthology, Newell's family shares the grisly details of the lies, manipulation, violence and, eventually, death that plagued their family ever since Meehan started dating Debra in 2014.
Advertisement
Britton is so perfect for this role. She's soft-spoken, compassionate, and such a good scream queen. Remember how she helped launch American Horror Story as Vivien Harmon? She was born to star in crime stories, and fans agree.
Unpopular Opinion: I didn't think 'Dirty John' was all that interesting. But I'll watch Connie Britton in anything (and yes, that includes '911') https://t.co/GCzJHEG1ZJ via @vulture— Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) March 27, 2018
Startled by the idea of Connie Britton in a "Dirty John" series. Here's my piece about the hair-raising (and eyebrow-raising) podcast: https://t.co/z1EmDu9Rg8— Sarah Larson (@asarahlarson) March 26, 2018
Bravo has yet to announce who will play Meehan or Newell's daughters, Jacquelyn and Terra, who are essential to the overall story. That hasn't stopped some fans, however, from speculating who would make the perfect Meehan: Kyle Chandler.
hear me out: Kyle Chandler as Dirty John https://t.co/t5ppHnrkX1— Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) March 26, 2018
They better cast Kyle Chandler as Dirty John https://t.co/pqONwiYXWg— Betsey J ? (@BetseyJWilkin) March 27, 2018
Um, yes, please! In addition to the long overdue Friday Night Lights reunion, Chandler would be perfect for this role. He's tall, handsome, and if his recent acting in Bloodline is proof, he knows exactly how to manipulate and lie.
The news comes shortly after Ryan Murphy announced Britton wouldn't be renewing her full-time contract for his Fox procedural drama, 9-1-1, which explores the fast-paced and dangerous lives of first responders. Though she won't be starring on the show as Abby Clark in a regular capacity, Murphy added that Britton might be coming back for occasional guest roles.
"We’re in the process of renegotiating her deal so she can come in and do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive," Murphy told TVLine. "She really loves the cast and crew and she’s very hopeful that that can happen."
Hey, we'll take as much Britton as we can get.
Advertisement