It's certainly possible that as Netflix becomes a more prominent player in film distribution, that the rules of engagement will change when it comes to what gets considered at the Oscars. Certainly, the Academy itself, once a bastion of old white male traditionalism, is changing to include more diverse and younger perspectives. 2017 marked the biggest class ever admitted, with a significant percentages of women and people of colour in the mix. As time goes on, those voters will be more likely to check out films that would never have occurred to their predecessors. Get Out's four nominations (including Jordan Peele for Best Director) suggests that this shift is already taking place. But until then, Netflix needs to do a better job of promoting those projects that it purchases.