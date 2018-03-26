And so do we… until we get to know the new Bobby. Now that he’s under investigation (and clearly guilty), he’s living alone in a bachelor pad penthouse high above the sky in Tribeca (we spotted the Jenga-like 56 Leonard outside his window). Wendy arrives for a session, and Bobby whines that the government is to blame for making his firm look “crooked,” like an addict blaming their parents for the needle in their arm. He’s worried he can’t contain his rage, and Wendy takes him through an exercise Tony Robbins taught her about using that rage to his advantage. After he shares a sob story about a small con gone bad in fifth grade, Wendy asks where he sees himself in five years, sounding more and more like a generic head of human resources rather than a professional coach so valuable that Bobby risked his marriage for her insight. In any case, the session ends with Wendy convinced she taught him a valuable lesson about focus, and Axe convinced she’s a genius.