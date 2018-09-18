At the time of his death in 1976, J. Paul Getty was survived by three of his five sons, 16 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His descendants have only multiplied since then. As a result, there are a lot of characters to keep track of on Trust, an epic drama centring on an especially high-tension moment in the Getty family history. Not to mention that two of the characters share the Getty patriarch's name, John Paul.
So, you have two options when you watch Trust, which premiered in the UK on 12th September on BBC Two. You can try to naturally absorb the intricate, complicated family history as you go along – or you can ease the process by figuring out who the important members of the Getty family are beforehand. We recommend the latter.
Here's who you need to be paying attention to on Trust, along with what the characters really looked like.