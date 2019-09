At the time of his death in 1976 , J. Paul Getty was survived by three of his five sons, 16 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His descendants have only multiplied since then. As a result, there ar e a lot of characters to keep track of on Trust , an epic drama centring on an especially high-tension moment in the Getty family history. Not to mention that two of the characters share the Getty patriarch's name, John Paul.