Kylie Jenner Is Already Teaching Stormi How To Selfie, & It's Adorable

If you're going to be born into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, then you learn how to catch good selfie lighting quick. Kylie Jenner just posted a sweet new photo of her baby Stormi Webster, and already this infant is serving face with the best of them.
It wasn't too long ago that the world was anxiously awaiting for Stormi's arrival, despite never receiving confirmation that Kylie was pregnant in the first place. Now, however, Stormi is here, and all over Kylie and dad Travis Scott's social media.
Which means that, yes, the youngest Jenner is back to posting personal moments on her Instagram, despite taking a break from sharing life updates during her pregnancy. One such moment? This cuddly selfie — nay, three selfies in a slideshow — alongside her daughter.
The caption?
" stormiiiiiiiii," the makeup mogul wrote appropriately.
There are a few details you may not have noticed in this selfie. First, Jenner is definitely rocking some shade of Kylie Cosmetics. Secondly, she's wearing a choker around her neck that reads "Baby Girl," a potential nod to the actual baby girl sitting next to her.
Fans of the reality star were quick to share their excitement in the comments section.
"Ugh I love seeing these pictures," one wrote.
"Kylie you are super mom," another added.
"Half Webster. Half Jenner. Full Stormi," a third commented.
Jenner may be excited to share photos of Stormi now, but her pregnancy was something she wanted to go through privately. Back in February, she took to social media to explain why she hid her impending motherhood until after Stormi was born.
"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Jenner wrote. "I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
The days of keeping fans in the dark are clearly over. Bring on the Stormi selfies.
