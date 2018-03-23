If the word "Kardashian" were to come up in a game of word association, "minimal!" is the last thing you'd ever shout in response. Frankly, no member of the famous family has ever been known to stick to a pared-down look. Of all the five sisters, however, it's Kourtney Kardashian who might be the closest to embracing a more... understated aesthetic. Or she was, at least — if her most recent Instagram posts are any indication, it would appear that the eldest Kardashian sibling has upped the ante on her glam-squad sessions, and is debuting some of her most daring beauty looks ever.
Take a stroll down the memory lane of Kourtney's beauty evolution over the years, and you'll notice that, although she prefers heavier coverage, her makeup does the most at mimicking a no-makeup makeup rule. But on a recent trip to Japan — with her sisters in tow, naturally — Kourtney was seen straying from the usual, testing out bolder trends like blue eyeshadow and graphic liner.
Now, it appears the mother-of-three has taken her desire for a new beauty vibe back home to L.A., where she was recently in the hands of makeup artist Hrush Achemyan. The result? A '90s throwback that had Instagram stans taking notice. But they weren't the only ones — in fact, we spotted some familiar names in the comments section on Achemyan's recent photo of Kourt K.
Even sister Khloé agrees that Kourtney could benefit from being a little more extra: "Glam Kourt!!!! Finally."
And finally, we spotted former Kim Kardashian West assistant and recent model Stephanie Shepherd with a reaction that sums up just about every one of the thousand-plus comments:
Could this be even more proof that Kourtney is on the verge of launching her very-own cosmetics brand? Only time — and more Instagram posts — will tell.
