If the word "Kardashian" were to come up in a game of word association, "minimal!" is the last thing you'd ever shout in response. Frankly, no member of the famous family has ever been known to stick to a pared-down look. Of all the five sisters, however, it's Kourtney Kardashian who might be the closest to embracing a more... understated aesthetic. Or she was, at least — if her most recent Instagram posts are any indication, it would appear that the eldest Kardashian sibling has upped the ante on her glam-squad sessions, and is debuting some of her most daring beauty looks ever.