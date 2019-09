Given the premise, you can probably understand why producers call the third season a medical and disaster thriller. Katrina is poised to be a riveting and devastating story of triage, of climate change, of natural disaster, of morally ambiguous decisions. In an a rticle about Pou and Memorial for the New York Times , Fink summed up the many questions this story raises, which will surely be explored in American Crime Story: “Which patients should get a share of limited resources, and who decides? What does it mean to do the greatest good for the greatest number, and does that end justify all means? Where is the line between appropriate comfort care and mercy killing? How, if at all, should doctors and nurses be held accountable for their actions in the most desperate of circumstances, especially when their government fails them?”