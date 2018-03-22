Andrew Garfield's New Movie Is L.A. Hipster Noir

Hacksaw Ridge Oscar nominee and one-time Spider-Man Andrew Garfield's latest movie has the actor playing detective. Under The Silver Lake, a new film from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell, stars Garfield as a man who falls for his mysterious neighbour (Riley Keough) in his Silver Lake apartment complex's swimming pool, only to discover her apartment empty the next day. Has she simply decided to move to the Westside, where so many former residents of the pseudo-hipster enclave have disappeared to before her, or is something else afoot in this quirky neo-noir?
Clearly, it's the latter, as seen by Garfield's character's obsessive hunt for the meaning behind the symbol Keogh's character left behind in her now-vacant apartment. (Who is the "dog killer?" All I'm saying is, it better be a dog who kills humans as opposed to someone who hurts pups.)
As Garfield's Angeleno finds answers, this newly-minted detective must also navigate the Los Angeles scene, from a wild party on the roof of the Ace Hotel in DTLA to a sunny day on Echo Park Lake. Also, is that Garfield swimming in the Silver Lake reservoir? Because, erhm, bad idea, kid.
"Just saw the trailer for Under the Silver Lake. I love movies like this that get how truly, wonderfully weird L.A. really is," one viewer tweeted.
Just saw the trailer for Under the Silver Lake. I love movies like this that get how truly, wonderfully weird LA really is. pic.twitter.com/OmFq5hR0n9— Julianne Reiser (@RogueGinger99) March 21, 2018
The movie is already earning comparisons to other beloved films, many of which fall under the neo-noir umbrella. (If you want to get all film school about it, which is a very L.A. thing to do, no?)
"Under The Silver Lake looks like Big Lebowski meets Inherent Vice meets Pepe Silvia and I want to watch it nowwwwwwwww," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Under The Silver Lake looks like Big Lebowski meets Inherent Vice meets Pepe Silvia and I want to watch it nowwwwwwwww— Jike McGriff (@ingreenskies) March 21, 2018
One person even name-checked Donnie Darko.
"Gotta say, that Under the Silver Lake trailer, which looks pretty great, has made me want to revisit both Donnie Darko and Southland Tales. UTSL is clearly in the Inherent Vice lane, but perhaps David Robert Mitchell is also showing inspired-by love towards Richard Kelly too?"
Gotta say, that UNDER THE SILVER LAKE trailer, which looks pretty great, has made me want to revisit both DONNIE DARKO and SOUTHLAND TALES.— Matt Barone (@MBarone) March 21, 2018
UTSL is clearly in the INHERENT VICE lane, but perhaps David Robert Mitchell is also showing inspired-by love towards Richard Kelly too?
And, of course, GIFs and memes couldn't contain fans' excitement after checking out the trailer.
Me, running to see UNDER THE SILVER LAKE pic.twitter.com/G8Rc9u5saH— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) March 21, 2018
under the silver lake joining A24’s class of 2018 as the best films of the year pic.twitter.com/8k4nSAOOrf— iana (@yorgosIanthimos) March 21, 2018
The new film hits cinemas on June 22. Check out the trailer below:
