I Can't Stop Thinking About That Dog Named Bieber In Love, Simon

The first time Simon talks about his dog, an element lifted from the novel it's based on, I looked at the person seated next to me, a coworker, who knew immediately this would set me off. I am a fan of Bieber, much like I am a fan of my own name. So I immediately went on the defence. "Justin" is barely a dog name. "Bieber" is definitely not. "Biebs," no. Once I got used to it ("I have to take Bieber on a walk, Mum!"), I realised that this had good potential to play into the plotline. Maybe Simon's first crush would be Bieber, and that is why he named his dog that. It's a little odd, but it tracks. He is a worthy first crush, I'd say.