My Hollywood Home Costs £3,000 A Month—& Here's What It Looks Like

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers. Today, actress Danielle Savre (from upcoming Shondaland show Station 19) shows us around her Hollywood home.
Home might be where the heart is — but sometimes, it's also where the job is. That's how actress Danielle Savre found herself picking up and moving to Hollywood — right after buying a home in Chicago with her boyfriend. "None of my jobs the last three years have actually shot in Los Angeles, and my boyfriend lives and works in Chicago," Savre says. "Then, ironically, I booked this job, a month after we officially moved in to our place after the remodel. Funny how the world works in mysterious ways."
"This job" happens to be with Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19, premiering March 22 on US network ABC, where Savre plays a former Olympian-turned-firefighter Maya Bishop. The show itself takes place in Seattle, near the Grey's Anatomy hospital, but of course, it films in sunny Los Angeles. And since TV work is sometimes at the mercy of networks and ratings, Savre needed to find a temporary home, ASAP.
Luckily, she also knew two other friends looking for a home-away-from-home in Hollywood, and after scouring Airbnb, she ran across a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the middle of Hollywood, two minutes from set (without traffic, obviously). Click ahead to see her sweet digs, and see how she's made it feel like her own.