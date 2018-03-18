My Hollywood Home Costs £3,000 A Month—& Here's What It Looks Like

Home might be where the heart is — but sometimes, it's also where the job is. That's how actress Danielle Savre found herself picking up and moving to Hollywood — right after buying a home in Chicago with her boyfriend. "None of my jobs the last three years have actually shot in Los Angeles, and my boyfriend lives and works in Chicago," Savre says. "Then, ironically, I booked this job, a month after we officially moved in to our place after the remodel. Funny how the world works in mysterious ways."