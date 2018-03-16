The latest look for Marvel's highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War is finally here, and it. Looks. AMAZING.
Let's see, we've got Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Captain America (Chris Evans), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Thor (Chris Hemworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) — and that's just a mere sampling of this cast! It's safe to assume this film is going to be pure blockbuster gold.
But, perhaps the most exciting thing — you, know, other than these superheroes teaming up to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) — is that it's the first time Black Panther and Iron Man, arguably two of the most important (and profitable) characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will finally meet.
As of this week, Black Panther had grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide since it debuted in cinemas last month, making it one of MCU's most successful films. Though Iron Man, released in 2008, wasn't nearly as successful at the box office as Black Panther, there's no denying the film's significance in the MCU. As Game Spot reports, Iron Man has served as a "template" for Marvel's subsequent superhero movies. That is, until something potentially better came along in the rich world of Wakanda.
Black Panther's overall aesthetic, too, is something that the MCU may imitate in the future. There was something so sleek, modern, and clean in the cinematography. And, while the film definitely had its humorous parts, it didn't rely so heavily on snark as Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy had in the past.
Plus, if Marvel president Kevin Feige is to be believed, Infinity War is just the first of many Black Panther crossover events to come. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said that it's fair to say Wakanda has become Marvel's new "anchor point."
"That's the grand Marvel Studios/MCU tradition of just being all in, right? All in on stuff we believe in, before the audience tells us what they think," Feige said referring to Black Panther's opening success. "You've heard us talk ad nauseam about the fact that we were in production on Avengers before either Thor or Captain America released. Same thing with the whole third act of Infinity War being in Wakanda."
Count us "all in," too.
