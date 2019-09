That's what happened with this one guy named Pops. He had the most amazing blackheads, and during the first extraction video we did on him, he talked about how he had just lost his wife. He had to go to a retirement home and he was so upset because he couldn't afford it. He got hundreds of letters from around the world. Through that, viewers encouraged me to start a GoFundMe account and we raised $12K for him . I mean, how does that happen from popping pimples? You should have seen how that changed his outlook on life. He learned that all these people who don’t know him care about him and that is what makes it all worthwhile.