Shia LaBeouf Stars In The Intense Story Of Four Pale Male Thighs

Yes, another tennis movie is about to take over your life. While last year was all about Battle Of The Sexes, which documented the 1973 rivalry between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, fast forward to 1980, and the world was watching John McEnroe and Björn Borg. Borg vs. McEnroe takes a closer look at the two tennis players during the tense lead-up to Borg's (Sverrir Gudnason) potential history-making 5th Wimbledon win. The two were as opposite on the field as they were in real life, with Borg winning over audiences thanks to his calm demeanour and McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf) causing controversy with his infamous outbursts (not unlike the actor himself), almost becoming a caricature of himself.
However, as the film sets out to prove, it's not as simple as that. It dives deep into McEnroe's perspective and his life surrounding the match, with LaBeouf expertly capturing the nuances of McEnroe's behaviour both on and off the court.
However, the real McEnroe may not agree.
"Unfortunately, even though I wished it was a good movie, I don't think it is a good movie, I'm sad to say," he said after the first session of Laver Cup tennis in Prague, according to The Telegraph. "A lot of it is not accurate. I mean, I don't know why they couldn't make it accurate. They made up some stuff. There is plenty of stuff — if they wanted to make me look like a jerk at times, they could have come up with something far better than they came up with, in my humble estimation."
True or not, the trailer alone is addictive. Come for the tennis, stay for the '80s hairstyles and uncomfortably short shorts.
