I Hope OTRII Is The Last Joint Tour From Beyoncé & Jay-Z

At approximately 10 a.m. this morning, it happened. Beyoncé, the greatest living entertainer and connoisseur of short notice, announced that she will be going on tour later this year. Giving fans only two days to get “in formation” before the pre-sale, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z will be entertaining the world for On The Run II , a follow up to their 2014 joint tour. A Beyoncé tour is an exciting time for any member of the Beyhive, even those of us struggling to come up with last minute funds for the trip. For many, the fact Jay will be joining his wife is an added bonus. But as for this Bey stan, I’m hoping that the final show of this tour is also a happily ever after ending to the journey of their relationship — at least the public part. Call me selfish, but I'm looking forward to more solo Beyoncé tours with Jay and the kids watching from backstage.