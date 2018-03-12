Beyoncé & Jay-Z Are On The Run Again

Buckle up, people. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going on tour together — and we have every reason to believe this will be 1,000% hotter than their performance of "Drunk In Love" at the 2014 Grammy Awards.
Shhhh, do you hear that? It's the sound of your bank account draining. But, who needs money when you can witness history from the far left corner of your local arena (where the tickets were still somewhat affordable)?
The Queen will be joined by her husband for the OTR II tour, a follow-up to their 2014 stadium tour, On The Run, which will begin on June 6 in Cardiff. As for the name, it's simply "On The Run 2," because when you're Bey and Jay, you don't have to spend a lot of time coming up with new, innovative tour titles. You don't fix things that aren't broken. And, when things are broken — say, your marriage — you air that drama out in two massive albums and move forward together as the boss unit you are.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made the announcement Monday morning on TIDAL. Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, so you only have two days to gather your funds/pawn off your belongings/call everyone you know and secure your place in history.
.@S_C_ and @Beyonce are hitting the road again for #OTR2. Pre-sale starts on 3/14 at 9am local time in North America and 10am local time in Europe. Make sure you have access by signing up for a free trial on https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALxOTR2 pic.twitter.com/8rncCael45— TIDAL (@TIDAL) March 12, 2018
The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 25. From there, they'll head across the US with stops in places like Philly, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. Don't worry, they're not going to leave our Canadian friends behind. They'll stop in Vancouver for one night on October 2.
This is the first time the couple will perform live together since they welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, last June. In December, they blew fans away with their Godfather-inspired music video for "Family Feud." Earlier this year, they recorded with DJ Khaled for his new hit, "Top Off," in which Bey may or may not have hilariously dissed Tiffany Haddish for spilling intimate deets from a recent after party.
