Ryan Reynolds Is Reclaiming His Rom-Com King Crown

Of course, there's also 2004's Just Friends, a film that, though pretty problematic upon a 16th viewing, also features Reynolds, wearing a retainer, trying to woo Amy Smart — and it's comedy gold, honestly. (Lest we forget, Anna Faris also deserves all the awards for her portrayal of a just-this-side-of-Britney-Spears pop star. She also told Refinery29 that she is down for a sequel, in case Reynolds is in the market for more rom-coms after this project.)