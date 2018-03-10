Princess Eugenie of York, one of the Queen's granddaughters, has become the latest member of the royal family to join Instagram.
The 27-year-old princess, daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, chose International Women's Day to make her debut on the social network.
Her first post is a video clip of a speech in which she opens up about living with scoliosis, a medical condition where the spine twists and curves to the side, and thanks older sister Princess Beatrice for her support.
“As my big sister, you inspire me," Princess Eugenie says in the clip. "I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other – no matter what. When I was 12, I was diagnosed with, and treated for, scoliosis and I have lived with two 12-inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love.”
"You encouraged me not to get disheartened," continued the princess, who is eighth in line to the throne. "Not to give up. To live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing. To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly, too."
Watch the clip below.
Princess Eugenie also shared a second post showing her enjoying a lighthearted moment with fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The couple announced in January that they are planning to get married in the autumn in what will be 2018's second royal wedding.
Princess Eugenie's decision to join Instagram comes around two months after Meghan Markle deleted her own account following news of her engagement to Prince Harry.
