Meghan Markle's Social Media Just Vanished & This Is Why

There’s a lot of changes you have to make if you’re going to be a member of the Royal Family, but they’d have to pry my Instagram from my cold, presumably well-manicured hands. As for Meghan Markle, whose engagement to Prince Harry was announced back in November, it was a little easier. As Town & Country noticed, both the actress’ Instagram and Twitter profiles are no longer live, each showing an error message when reached.
This isn’t the first time Markle has scaled back her online presence. Back in April she shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, the first sign that perhaps things between her and her then-boyfriend were getting serious.
“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote in a statement on the site. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’”
Previously, her Instagram was one of the only ways we got glimpses of her now-Royal life. What are we going to do without her banana related posts? Or the sometimes cryptic captions?
Instead, you’ll have to head over to to kensingtonroyal for updates on the couple, and perhaps the couple will even get a handle of their own once things are official on Saturday 19th May when they tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Until then, I encourage Markle to send any heavily-filtered shots of her coffee or screenshots of inspirational quotes directly to me, thanks.
