Why We're Convinced Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Have A Banana Cake

Prince Harry goes bananas for bananas. Meghan Markle is American. Put the two together, and there is more than a little evidence to suggest they'll have a wedding cake that's not at all typical for British royalty.
Exhibit A: A source recently told The Telegraph that the couple — who are getting married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 — is planning on serving a banana cake.
"This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas," they said.
Now, we know to be skeptical about things said by "a source." But a few other factors support the Great Banana-Wedding-Cake Theory of 2017. Which leads us to...
Advertisement
Exhibit B: Prince Harry is known to love anything with bananas in it. Harry's former royal chef, Darren McGrady, who cooked for Princess Diana and her two sons for four years, told Hello! magazine last year:
"They liked comfort-food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream. They loved things like mixed grills, burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken, and cream chicken sauce... They were royal children, but they still had children's palates."
Exhibit C: This cutesy Instagram Meghan Markle posted 13 months ago, when she and Prince Harry started dating. The spooning bananas, together with the caption "Sleep tight" and two kisses, seem to signify a private joke between the two.
Exhibit D: Markle is expected to bring some American staples to the wedding celebrations.
In British royal tradition, the top tier of the wedding cake is a fruit cake, because it lasts longer. The couple often serves it at the christening of their first child. "It's always been a tradition and that's why the cake was fruitcake, because after 30 months it's even more delicious," Fiona Cairns, who created Prince William and Kate Middleton's eight-tier cake, told Hello! magazine.
But Will and Kate also had a second cake made of chocolate biscuits, which is more in line with American weddings. "William and Kate served two. A traditional one and what Americans would call a groom's cake made of William's favorite flavor, a chocolate recipe from a cake he enjoyed as a child," WeddingWire trend expert Anne Chertoff tells Refinery29.
Advertisement
If Will and Kate headed in a less-traditional direction, it's quite likely that the newest royal couple will, too. Besides, wedding-cake designer Rosalind Miller told The Telegraph that fruit cakes are falling out of favor, with couples increasingly opting for flavored sponge cakes — an American influence.
"[W]ith Meghan being American, they are more used to having sponge cakes," Miller said. "We find that in actual fact, most couples that come to us also want sponge cakes these days. The traditional rich fruit cake is not very popular now."
Says Chertoff: "It's highly likely that if they want a banana-flavored cake, they'll have it one way or another."
Either way, we're pretty bananas about this prospect.
Related Video:
Advertisement