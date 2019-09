Why Meghan Markle Converted To Marry Prince Harry

Then there's the significance of the Chapel Royal in Prince Harry's life. Not only was it the site of his nephew, Prince George's, baptism in 2013 , it was also where the body of his mother, Princess Diana, was held in the week leading up to her funeral. And, to bring it back to the Queen once again, St. James' Palace was where she gave her first speech as Queen in 1952. Markle's conversion is one of many milestones in Prince Harry's life to take place in the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace.