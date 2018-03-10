Despite playing a character who fights tooth-and-nail to resist the Dark Side, Daisy Ridley is failing at it in real life. The actress, who shocked everyone with her buttery blonde makeover exactly one month ago, has already given in and dyed her hair back to a rich mahogany. As our little green friend once said, "Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny."
The star debuted the new look, wrapped up in an elegant chignon (with red nails to match!), on This Morning earlier this week — proving that her 30-day trial on the Light Side just didn't stick.
But this isn't the first time Ridley has bounced between a spectrum of hairstyles in a short amount of time. In 2016, she chopped her hair into a bob and dyed it copper. Months later, she was rocking an ombré lob before going full-on brunette for Star Wars. Either the actress is constantly dipping under the hair bowl for roles, suffers from frequent hair boredom like the rest of us, or has her pulse on the biggest beauty trends. Case in point: Just this month, Julianne Hough, Rumer Willis, and Jennifer Morrison all dyed their hair a similar shade — which we're predicting will be the biggest hair colour craze of 2018. (Not into red? Check out the rest of our hair colour predictions here.)
Knowing Ridley, we advise against getting too attached to this new look. But we can all enjoy it while it lasts — and Ridley, might we suggest picking up some Olaplex in case the Light ever calls you back?
