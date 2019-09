But this isn't the first time Ridley has bounced between a spectrum of hairstyles in a short amount of time. In 2016, she chopped her hair into a bob and dyed it copper . Months later, she was rocking an ombré lob before going full-on brunette for Star Wars. Either the actress is constantly dipping under the hair bowl for roles, suffers from frequent hair boredom like the rest of us, or has her pulse on the biggest beauty trends . Case in point: Just this month, Julianne Hough Rumer Willis , and Jennifer Morrison all dyed their hair a similar shade — which we're predicting will be the biggest hair colour craze of 2018. (Not into red? Check out the rest of our hair colour predictions here .)