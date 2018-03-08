not to spoil the movie for anyone but the most unrealistic thing about red sparrow was when jennifer lawrence’s character went from brunette to blonde in one sitting by using just box hair dye and no gloves pic.twitter.com/cFlZ90Vd4F— Emily Gould (@emg_emily) March 7, 2018
"a movie that knows so little about women that Dominika bleaches her long brunette locks with one box of pharmacy hair dye and then GOES SWIMMING" https://t.co/s2en0SXNMW— Aoife (@aoiph) March 7, 2018
? ? Seriously thought this was just me. I can watch the most out there sci-fi & fantasy without ever batting an eye but I see the whole brunette to blonde from a box & feel immediately ripped back to reality.— Anna R (@saucy_strumpet) March 5, 2018
I embrace you all, fellow hair realists. You are my people now. ?
The most disturbing part of RED SPARROW was when u see a woman BLEACH another woman's hair without gloves on !!!!!!!!!— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) February 16, 2018
i cannot get over the part in red sparrow where that lady bleaches jlaws hair without gloves. bleaching hair with her bare hands AS IF— Erin Langley (@Leselangs) March 6, 2018
The most insulting part of Red Sparrow is when JLaw goes from being a level 3 brunette to platinum blonde with ONE box of drugstore hair dye— larry david petty (@americanpoets) March 4, 2018
Just saw Red Sparrow. The most unrealistic part was when JLaw’s freshly bleached hair didn’t turn green from the swimming pool water.— Ali DeRegt (@AliDeRegt) March 8, 2018