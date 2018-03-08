We (along with anyone who has ever coloured their hair) know that maintaining blonde is a difficult process that can take up half the day. And that's when it's done by a trained professional. Dyeing your head an icy shade of blonde at home is a whole other ballgame — and not something we'd recommend attempting. So you can imagine how difficult it was for those with even a bit of salon knowledge to watch the scene in Red Sparrow in which Lawrence's character, Dominika Egorova, decides to box-dye her hair platinum in the bathroom sink.