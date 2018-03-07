This Is Where L.A.'s Coolest Blondes Go To Get Their Color

Founded by Caitlin Richardson in 2013, BLONDE / BLOND specializes in what it calls the art of being blonde. "There are more shades of blonde than any other color, and getting it right without damaging the hair is an exact science,” Richardson tells me, as she painstakingly fixes micro-foils to the head of her first client of the day. Madison, 25, a veterinary nurse from Culver City, is settling herself in for an eight-hour appointment with (what else?) an iced blonde latte from Starbucks in hand. "It was actually my boyfriend who discovered this salon after another stylist ruined my hair — it was splotchy — and I came home crying,” says Madison. “Caitlin worked her magic over two nine-hour days and now I’d never go anywhere else. If you want to get the results, you have to spend the time.”