Stripe-y highlights, extreme ombré, box dye disasters — most of us have experienced some sort of hair color nightmare, whether in the chair or at home. And in Los Angeles, hair colorist Lema Ahmad has made a career out of them.
Ahmad, whose Instagram bio says that she "specializes in hot messes," says it all started with a botched color job four years ago. "I had a client sit in my chair and say, 'My hair is a mess and I don't care what you do, just fix this,'" Lema told Refinery29. Five hours later, and her client was flipping her hair with joy. "She said, 'I was such a hot mess, you should tell people [that's what you] you specialize in.'"
The tagline stuck, and now people come from all over L.A. for a spot in Ahmad's chair in Agencé Salon in San Dimas. Of course, color correction is something many stylists do — not just Ahmad — but her fun approach and growing Instagram following makes her before-and-afters especially addictive. "Being a hot mess myself," she jokes, "I felt like people wouldn't get offended if I started specializing in 'hot messes.' They keep me on my toes, and I wouldn't have it any other way."
Ahead, Ahmad breaks down a few of her biggest transformations, and spills her secrets, too.