Demi Lovato's new cover story for Billboard magazine is out, and in true fashion, she held nothing back. The "Confident" singer dished on politics (she's for gun control, especially after the Parkland shooting), wanting more people on stage with her during her tour, and why she's done with "cliquey" events and "fake" celebrities.
But, she wasn't talking about the most recent VMAs or Grammys; instead, she took Billboard back to the 2016 Met Gala, where she was famously photographed in a stare-down with Nicki Minaj.
"I had a terrible experience [at the Met Gala]," she said. "This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."
Advertisement
Thankfully, Lovato made the decision that was healthiest for her and went to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting instead.
"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," she said. "And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry's dick."
It seems odd that Lovato would bring up the Met Gala, since she unleashed quite the Twitter rant the last time people speculated about her relationship with Minaj. But, maybe she's not referring to the "Anaconda" singer and instead has it out for someone else?
Thank you @billboard for this incredible cover ?? https://t.co/SuNyvTP3w0 pic.twitter.com/ok9I3enUgU— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 8, 2018
Regardless of her intentions, Lovato's message is clear: She's committed to living an authentic life and is no longer going to put herself in "fake" situations just to maintain appearances.
It's a good lesson, too. So often, people fear that if they don't show up to certain social events, they'll lose respect/friendships/confidence or will feel left out. But, if those events make you unhappy — especially, if they push you to the point of breaking your sobriety — they're just not worth it. Your mental, emotional, and physical well-being are so much more important than any Instagrammable moment could ever be.
At just 25, Lovato has been a role model for all generations over the course of her career. Her candid discussions about bipolar disorder, drug and alcohol abuse, body image, eating disorders, and sexuality have helped spark conversations and minimise some stigmas surrounding these topics. If fewer public appearances means she can devote more time to bettering herself and helping others, we're all for it.
Advertisement
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please visit FRANK or call 0300 123 6600 for friendly, confidential advice. Lines are open 24 hours a day.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement