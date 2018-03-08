It's a good lesson, too. So often, people fear that if they don't show up to certain social events, they'll lose respect/friendships/confidence or will feel left out. But, if those events make you unhappy — especially, if they push you to the point of breaking your sobriety — they're just not worth it. Your mental, emotional, and physical well-being are so much more important than any Instagrammable moment could ever be.