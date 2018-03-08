Tribeca Film Festival Will Feature More Films Directed By Women Than Ever Before

The centrepiece film this year will be Drake Doremus' Zoe, a sci-fi romance that stars Ewan McGregor, Léa Seydoux, Rashida Jones, and Christina Aguilera. The closing night film, The Fourth Estate, is just as exciting and even more relevant. Directed by Liz Garbus, the documentary depicts what life was like for New York Times journalists during President Donald Trump's tumultuous first year in office.