Zendaya Loving Her Mean Tweets Is Extremely On-Brand

Now that awards season is essentially over, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel thought it'd be a good idea to try to knock some celebrity musicians down a peg with the fourth edition of Music Mean Tweets. Among the greatest moments were Nick Jonas reading that he looked like a ferret, TLC defending their right to sing about waterfalls, and Zendaya cracking up over being compared to a stringy piece of pasta.
"Zendaya skinny AF! Damn. Looking like a whole spaghetti," @Eldon tweeted about The Greatest Showman star.
Zendaya, who rocked a perfectly messy, caramel pixie, could hardly get through the last sentence before she burst into laughter and exclaimed, "That's awesome, that's awesome."
Advertisement
Her reaction was SO PURE.
Can you even imagine for a moment how amazing Zendaya spaghetti would be? It combines two of the best things: Carbs and Zendaya. It'd fly off of the shelves! The packaging, too, would be amazing. We're picturing a lot of positive affirmations and inspirational quotes.
Seriously, though, it's great to see the 21-year-old singer/actress/fashion designer brush off the tweet with such grace and class. It can't be easy being a star in the age of social media, when complete strangers are constantly judging and watching you. Of course, it's not easy for people who aren't famous either. Zendaya's response serves as a great example for people everywhere who have been bullied online, since she demonstrates that only she can define her self worth.
The "Something New Singer" knows she's a role model, too. In an interview with InStyle, she admitted that being a role model "is actually a huge part of the job" of a celebrity, and it's one she values.
"You sign up for that," she said. "You're being watched. You can choose to accept that and appreciate it, or you can choose not to. That's 100 percent your choice. I choose to acknowledge it."
Besides, she's got better things to worry about than what people say about her online. You know, like hanging out with Cardi B or starring in Bruno Mars' music videos.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement