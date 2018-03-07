"[Grace is] someone who has been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person," the She's All That actor told the outlet. "One thing that has come from having a great partner like Grace is being able to cherish the places that I've gone. We see the monumental sites, go to the museums, eat in the best restaurants. I’m that guy now! In the past I’d do what I have to do and get on the bus to the next city. Life has become a vacation."