"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the former couple confirmed in a statement to the outlet on Tuesday 6th March. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."
The "Love In This Club" singer married Miguel, his manager whom he began dating in 2009, in September of 2015. He confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the wedding was held in Cuba.
"We put this picture up and we were actually just in Cuba on a cultural exchange and people were like, ‘Hey, they got married.’ But you know, the ring is on the other finger, you guys. But we had a great time. [Grace is a] wonderful woman," he explained on the talk show.
In 2014, Usher gushed about Miguel, a board member for his charity Usher's New Look, in an interview with Billboard.
"[Grace is] someone who has been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person," the She's All That actor told the outlet. "One thing that has come from having a great partner like Grace is being able to cherish the places that I've gone. We see the monumental sites, go to the museums, eat in the best restaurants. I’m that guy now! In the past I’d do what I have to do and get on the bus to the next city. Life has become a vacation."
