Margot Robbie's Little Bro Won The Oscars On Instagram

For some, this may be your first introduction to Robbie. Yes, you've missed out on a lot of humour and some adorable photos, but fear not! We have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of him in the coming years. So far, he's starred in shorts People You May Know and Gifted, and with the power of his comedic chops and charming smile combined, big things in Hollywood could be on his horizon. Who knows, maybe one day Margot will get the chance to put him on blast during an awards show.