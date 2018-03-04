The Cast of Black Panther Brought Wakanda To The Oscars

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gave the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood a quick Black Panther update, informing us all that Ryan Coogler’s Marvel film about the first Black superhero had made an additional $48 million dollars over the weekend, breaking even more records. Even though Black Panther will be rewarded at next year's Oscars, the film had an incredible presence during this year's awards. Just take a look at its cast — they didn't wait for Hollywood to give them their moment. They took it.
On Sunday, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Chadwick Boseman, and Daniel Kaluuya (who is nominated for his role in Get Out) walked the red carpet, bringing the magic of Wakanda with them. A pic of Kaluuya embracing Nyong’o and Guirira in a sweet-looking whisper went viral on Twitter. Another photo showed Boseman making the Black Panther power pose.
To be honest, we aren’t surprised this cast showed up like this considering how they've demonstrated just how savvy they are about fashion. From how they shut down the red carpet down at the film’s LA premiere, to how costume designer Ruth Carter carefully reimagined an Africa history, to how the movie influenced an entire New York Fashion Week collection.
Click ahead to see everyone’s Oscars looks and tell us Nyong’o and company don’t look like the Oscar trophies they deserve to win next year.