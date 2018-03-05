Story from Entertainment

Emma Stone's Sharp Oscars Dig Didn't Go Unnoticed

Morgan Baila
This year, the Oscars celebrated its 90th anniversary. After almost a century of honouring the most incredible movie moments from the year, many were shocked to hear that with Greta Gerwig's nomination for Best Director (Lady Bird), she became only the fifth woman to ever be nominated in that category. Beyond that, barely any other women have been given the top honors at Hollywood's most elite ceremony. It's disappointing, but has at least ignited an overdue conversation about representation and gender equality in Hollywood. And tonight, Emma Stone was one of the women who held the "Where are the women?" torch.
Advertisement
While presenting the Best Director category, Stone pointedly introduced the nominees as "four men and Greta Gerwig" which is immediately reminiscent of Natalie Portman's mic drop moment at the Golden Globes.
Immediately, Twitter noticed Stone's deliberate choice to single out the sole female nominee, Gerwig.
While it takes courage to stand in front of a room filled with past, current, and future colleagues, most of whom are, indeed, men and not women, many viewers were quick to point out that there were other important minorities included in the nominees. Jordan Peele was nominated for Get Out (he earlier had his own landmark win for Best Screenplay) the and the eventual winner, Guillermo del Toro for Shape of Water, is an immigrant from Mexico. He dedicated his acceptance speech to bettering the conversation around immigrants in the United States.
But either way, the rest of the evening has been a bit sparse when it came to conversation about the changes happening in Hollywood with the #MeToo movement and Time's Up, so it was a welcome surprise to hear Stone's quip.
The conversation has officially started, so let's keep it going. And keep making it better, stronger, and more thought provoking.
Read These Stories Next:
Could Harry Styles Win An Oscar For Dunkirk?
Don't Be Fooled — Phantom Thread Is A Female-Driven Story, & Vicky Krieps Is The Star
Let's Talk About The Flies In Call Me By Your Name
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series