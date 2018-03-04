Many of us were just a little bit disappointed when it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be marrying on 19th May, a Saturday. Obviously we were completely delighted for the happy couple, but if they'd picked a weekday for their wedding, maybe we'd have been granted an extra public holiday? After all, this is what happened when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on 29th April 2011.
So it's awesome to report that the government has decided to recognise the jubilant mood of Royal wedding day by extending licensing hours nationwide. On both the eve and day of the wedding, Friday 18th May and Saturday 19th May, pubs will be permitted to stay open until 1am.
Advertisement
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a statement: "The Royal wedding is a chance for communities across the country to join together and celebrate this momentous and happy occasion for our royal family and for our nation.
"As shown by the support for the proposal to extend licensing hours, it's clear that the public back the idea of having more time to raise a glass to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a day of national celebration."
It's also been announced that more than 2,500 members of the public will be invited to the Royal wedding, some of whom will be representatives from charities that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are connected with. Others will be pupils from schools close to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the ceremony is being held, and people employed in various capacities by the Royal family.
A statement from Kensington Palace added: "The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities."
But if you're not among the lucky ones sent an invitation, it's nice to know you can mark the occasion by staying a little later at your local pub or bar, and maybe pop the Spice Girls on the jukebox to complete the vibe.
Read These Next
Advertisement