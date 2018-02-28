People Are Mum Shaming Khloé Kardashian For A Truly Absurd Reason

It took us 2018 years, but it looks like we've finally reached peak mum-shaming — and the targeted mother hasn't even given birth yet.
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian clapped back at people who, get this, ridiculed her for touching and holding her pregnant belly — you know, the very same one that's harbouring a human life.
"People are very opinionated about my bump," she wrote on Twitter. "I choose to cradle my bump because it's mine. I've waited for this very short moment for years. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose."
She ended the message with a sweet message for her unborn child: "Mommy loves you baby!"
People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018
Kardashian joins a long list of celebrity mums who have been shamed for their parenting decisions. In the past, swarms of angry internet commenters have criticised Pink for cooking dinner with her kids, slammed Kim Kardashian West for ditching Saint in the hospital to party (she didn't), and blasted Kelly Clarkson for letting her daughter experience the joy that is eating Nutella.
Of course, Kardashian isn't a new member to the club. It seems that nearly everything she's done during her pregnancy — and in one instance, something she did in her past — has caused people to throw a fit. She exercises too often. She shouldn't be flying, but if she does happen to be at the airport she owes it to the paparazzi to pose for photos.
Here's the thing: Everyone is entitled to an opinion. You're allowed to disagree with how Kardashian eats, sleeps, dresses, works out, and travels. Heck, you can even take issue with her sex life, or lack thereof, with beau Tristan Thompson. Ultimately, nothing that any of us thinks really matters. It's her job, not ours, to make the decisions that best suit her life.
Now, can we all go back to discussing the important things, like how great it is that even Kardashians shop at Claire's?
