Haters, Drunk Jennifer Lawrence Uninvites You From Seeing Red Sparrow

"Red Sparrow is a movie, it's a psychological spy drama, I'm a woman, but it's not, like, you know," Lawrence said, her shoes off and legs tucked under her on the chair. "It's entertaining. Don't put any political weight on it. If you're a 'typical hater,' and you have a blog: don't go. You're officially, totally uninvited. I would like to officially uninvite all my haters to go see Red Sparrow."