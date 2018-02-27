Haters, Drunk Jennifer Lawrence Uninvites You From Seeing Red Sparrow

Jennifer Lawrence is not here for your thinkpiece. The actress got drunk on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night and somehow had even less of a filter than normal. Two shots of rum and the 27-year-old was hilariously shooting her mouth off about her family, Harvey Weinstein, and haters on the internet who she already knows will hate her upcoming movie Red Sparrow.
"So, let's talk about the movie," Colbert said after almost ten minutes of chatting about everything else.
"Red Sparrow is a movie, it's a psychological spy drama, I'm a woman, but it's not, like, you know," Lawrence said, her shoes off and legs tucked under her on the chair. "It's entertaining. Don't put any political weight on it. If you're a 'typical hater,' and you have a blog: don't go. You're officially, totally uninvited. I would like to officially uninvite all my haters to go see Red Sparrow."
This elicited cheers from the audience, and left Colbert momentarily without words. So far, the movie has garnered mixed reviews, which is probably what prompted Lawrence to make this declaration in the first place.
Despite her drunk, blasé attitude, this film is important to the actress, who previously told Total Film that her nude scenes helped her emotionally recover from the 2014 hack in which her private photos were leaked.
"My character is told to strip in front of the class, and I had to strip in front of a class and an entire crew," she told the outlet, adding "And then when I finished, I just walked out feeling empowered. I felt amazing."
She stressed that "nudity by choice is a completely different thing from being violated. This was my choice, and it was for my craft."
And if you don't like that, or anything else about Red Sparrow, then Lawrence is ready to show you the door.
