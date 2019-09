Harvey Weinstein Apologizes For Dragging Jennifer Lawrence & Meryl Streep Into His Lawsuit

Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are firing back after Harvey Weinstein 's lawyers used statements from the actresses in an attempt to dismiss a sexual misconduct lawsuit against the producer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein asked a New York federal judge to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit, which was filed by six women who claim they were sexually assaulted or harassed by him. In the motion to dismiss, Weinstein's lawyers reportedly named Streep and included a recent statement in which she said the movie mogul "had always been respectful to her in their working relationship," and TMZ reports that they also quote Lawrence as saying "He had only ever been nice to me." The two women are having none of it.