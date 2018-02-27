Donald Glover Opens Up About His Girls Cameo

But this isn’t about Dunham. It’s about Glover being both weird and woke, a combination that gives me a sense of pride, lust, and truthfully, relief. “Let’s not think back on mistakes we made in the past, let’s just focus on what lies in front of us,” is the response Dunham claims to have gotten in response to her email. His reply didn’t take the passive tone that many people of colour have to adopt while addressing racism and other microaggressions in professional settings. Nor did Glover give Dunham a pass for creating a character in response to accusations that Girls was racist. In his own way, he urged Dunham to do better, while acknowledging that his casting on the show wasn’t all the work that needed to be done. And in case Glover’s coy message didn’t make it clear, I’ll spell it out. Despite the great scene in which Sandy effectively told Hannah “about herself,” Sandy was not critical to Hannah’s life, or the show in any substantial way. Hannah went back to being trash, and Sandy went away. So yes, he was a token, and one of the few characters of colour to have a storyline bounce off the overall Girls storyline as if it never existed in the first place.