Aubrey Plaza Says The Oscars Have To Do Better In Latinx Representation

Plaza, who is half-Puerto Rican, accepted her Impact award for her performance in Ingrid Goes West. In her acceptance speech, she spoke an uncomfortable truth: that no Latinx actress has won an Oscar for Best Actress. "I’m going to accept the leading best actress award on behalf of the Oscars ceremony," she said, "because I heard a fun fact tonight that I never knew before, which is that no Latina actress has ever won best actress at the Oscars. Ever. So I’m going to accept that tonight to manifest that energy."