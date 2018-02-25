Rachel McAdams Will Never Forget Regina George

Oscar-nominated actress Rachel McAdams has had some pretty damn impressive roles over the span of her career. From pulling on our heartstrings with The Notebook, and The Vow, to inspiring us as a reporter in Spotlight.
Yet there’s one role that she will never be able to shake, and for which die-hard fans would feel some type of way if she tried. According to a recent New York Times interview, that role is Regina George, in Mean Girls.
She may have numerous roles under her belt, but when McAdams was asked if a “day has gone by” that didn’t include her thinking about the cult classic, her response was surprising.
“Does Regina George haunt me every day? She does have that quality,” McAdams said with a laugh.
McAdams went on to explain that she’ll be forever thankful to not just the fictitious Regina George, but to the very real Tina Fey and the film’s director for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime. “I have to thank Regina George for giving me some longevity. I’m forever grateful to Tina Fey [the “Mean Girls” screenwriter] and Mark Waters [the director]. I remember when I read it, I called my agent right away and said, “I will play any part in this, please, please, please.”
McAdams explained that in her eyes, the role of Regina — the unrepentant queen of North Shore high — was a substantial undertaking. She also relished the thought of playing the bad girl.
“I was at the beginning of my career, and it was a lofty thing out there, that I really, really, really wanted to do,” she continued. “I’m always looking for larger-than-life characters.” She went to explain that it’s always the villains who get away with everything making them more colourful to play.
McAdams is currently trying her hand at comedy again with a leading turn in the movie Game Night (something Regina and her "take no prisoners" attitude would surely clean up at), which opens in cinemas on 2nd March.
