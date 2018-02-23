All The Buzzy Moments From The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

You saw the clapback tweets from Adam Rippon. You heard Mirai Nagasu landed a triple axel. You know everyone was making a big deal about the women's hockey team. But otherwise, you kind of slept through most of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Unless you're Mike Tiricio or Bob Costas, and watching the Olympics is literally your job, you can't be expected to see everything that happened over the course of the Games — especially if you're not exactly a sports fan during the other months of the year.
But ahead of the Closing Ceremony this weekend, you might want to catch up on the highlights and viral moments everyone was talking about. And if you did watch the Olympics, you may just want to re-live all the excitement one more time. Consider this an easy way to binge-watch the 2018 Winter Olympics.
