Can Tiffany Haddish Save The MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Tiffany Haddish knows she's going to be the funniest host the MTV Movies and TV Awards has ever had. She announced on Instagram on Thursday that she'll be hosting the June 18th celebration, following in the footsteps of previous host Adam Devine who, it's no secret, we did not love.
"Hey it's me Tiffany Haddish coming straight at you with some good news," the Girls Trip actress said in a video. "I'm gonna be hosting the MTV Movies and TV Awards...it's gonna be off the chain, 'cause you know why? I'm hosting! And you know what that means...it's going to be hilarious." She's not wrong!
"So I got some Great News Everybody!" she captioned the post. "I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday 18th June on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun!"
This is certainly good news, since last year's show was littered with bad taste jokes that poked fun at all the wrong things.
"You know what else I loved?" Devine said to the crowd in one bit. "Beauty And The Beast. Or as I like to call it, Multidimensional Woman With Her Own Dynamic Traits And The Beast."
And then there was this gem: "Jane The Virgin has sex this year. And that’s none of our damn business" — a very obvious jab at the media's efforts to cover women's sex lives with respect.
But, we can breathe a sigh of relief, because Haddish is taking over, and is the second woman in the past ten years to do so after Amy Schumer. Before them, Sarah Silverman, Jessica Alba, Lindsay Lohan, and Lisa Kudrow were the only other women to have taken the stage alone. This is certainly not an anomaly in Hollywood, but I can safely say Haddish will prove to be yet another example of why this should change.
