Kristin Chenoweth Is Getting In On The True Crime Game

Break out the murder board. According to TVLine, Kristin Chenoweth will star in season 2 of Trial & Error, as the number one suspect in a brand-new crime.
For the uninitiated, Trial & Error is basically the sitcom version of American Vandal — a.k.a., it's another series that riffs on our collective true crime obsession.
In season 1, John Lithgow played Larry Henderson, a man accused of killing his wife. While Lithgow will possibly return for a potential arc in season 2, Larry's case has officially been closed — and it's time for lawyer Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) to move onto his next client. That's where Chenoweth comes in.
According to the new report from TVLine, the former American Gods actress and Broadway alum will portray Lavinia Peck-Foster. Much like Lithgow's Larry, who was the person who found the body of his dead wife after she had been pushed through a window, things don't look too good for Lavinia. In fact, they look really, really bad: The body of her husband, Edgar, has been found in the trunk of her car just before Lavinia calls on lawyer Josh to defend her.
"When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow’s skates," said executive producer Jeff Astrof in a statement to Variety. (Larry Henderson is a big roller skating enthusiast.) "She was our first choice all along and thankfully for us became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun."
The first season of Trial & Error borrowed some major plot points from true crime series The Staircase, but right now it's unclear which (if any) real-life murder suspects Chenoweth will be channeling. Lavinia is described by TVLine as a shut-in who hasn't left her Peck Gardens estate in years, and her closest companion is her cat Fluffy. It's very possible that season 2 of Trial & Error could be borrowing just as much from Grey Gardens as it does Making a Murderer.
NBC has yet to issue a release date for the upcoming season, but start your Reddit threads now: This fictional murder promises to be a juicy one.
