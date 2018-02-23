Kristin Chenoweth Is Getting In On The True Crime Game

According to the new report from TVLine, the former American Gods actress and Broadway alum will portray Lavinia Peck-Foster. Much like Lithgow's Larry, who was the person who found the body of his dead wife after she had been pushed through a window, things don't look too good for Lavinia. In fact, they look really, really bad: The body of her husband, Edgar, has been found in the trunk of her car just before Lavinia calls on lawyer Josh to defend her.