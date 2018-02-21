Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his go-to star Michael B. Jordan will collaborate again! Variety reports that Coogler has signed on to direct Jordan in a movie about the 2006 standardised testing scandal in Atlanta. The movie, titled Wrong Answer, is based on a 2014 New Yorker story about the scandal that focussed on Atlanta teacher Damany Lewis at the centre of the scandal. Lewis altered standardised test scores in order to save Parks Middle School, the public school where he worked. Variety also reports that Lewis, as well as the New Yorker writer Rachel Aviv will consult on the movie.
Coogler and Jordan have a long history — they first collaborated in 2013 on the movie Fruitvale Station, in which Jordan played the protagonist Oscar Grant. They later worked on Creed, in which Jordan also played the protagonist. In short: Jordan is talented, Coogler is talented, they like working together, and we are very lucky to lay eyes on their collabs.
"In our community, the African-American community, for the folks paying attention — he was the next lead dude. He was a known thing," Coogler told Vulture of Jordan in 2016. Now, he's unequivocally a lead dude, in part due to Coogler. Of course, now Coogler is also unequivocally a lead dude, having shepherded Black Panther into a $404 million worldwide premiere weekend box office.
Ta-Nehisi Coates, the writer of Between The World And Me as well as a number of Black Panther comics, will write the script for Wrong Answer. The film does not yet have a release date and is still in pre-production. (But we want it now!)
