Kylie Jenner Just Predicted The End Of Snapchat

For the past few months, the makeup mogul has stayed relatively quiet on social media as she prepared for the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster. However, now that Jenner has welcomed baby Stormi into the world, the reality TV star is ready to drop opinions on social media as she sees fit.
One such hot take? That Snapchat is now totally useless to her. (Sorry, Evan Spiegel.)
"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," wrote Jenner on Twitter.
Though Jenner isn't a huge fan of the app anymore, she did take a moment mourn it:
"still love you tho snap ... my first love," she added.
It's worth wondering if Jenner's issue with Snapchat has to do with the app's much-maligned redesign which so annoyed some users that a Change.org petition was started to return Snapchat to its previous state. Over 1 million people have signed so far — maybe Jenner is one of them?
Fans implored Jenner to make Snapchat return to its previous design.
"Kylie, use your powers to make them fix it. Please. Use your influence for good."
Others agreed with Jenner about their new relationship with the app:
"I don’t either I use my instagram stories now but I miss the old snap so much."
"I abandoned all my streaks because the update is just so depressing."
One user suggest that now Jenner may be too busy to start any Snap streaks:
"You have a kid now, more important things to worry about lmao."
Another noted that maybe Jenner isn't totally done with her first love:
"u literally had like a 10 min long snap story today..."
Hey, it ain't easy to quit your first love. Maybe one day Snapchat will win Jenner back for real. Until then, we can keep up Kylie on Instagram, Twitter, and her own app instead.
